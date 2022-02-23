Covid-19 pandemic: Madhya Pradesh logs 690 new cases, two deaths

-
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,36,498 on Wednesday with 690 new cases, while the death toll increased to 10,721 as two more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.
The state's positivity rate stands at 1.2 per cent like the previous day, he said.
The recovery count stood at 10,20,148 after 1,231 people recovered during the day.
The state is now left with 5,629 active cases, the official said.
Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 94 and 74 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.
With 67,334 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,75,65,629.
A government release said that 11,33,88,311 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,08,382 on Wednesday.
The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,36,498, new cases 690, death toll 10,721, recoveries 10,20,148, active cases 5,629, number of tests so far 2,75,65,629.
