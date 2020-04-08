Coronavirus: Parts of 15 UP districts to be sealed, govt to ensure supplies

Uttar Pradesh will seal parts of 15 districts most affected by the from Wednesday midnight till April 15, the state’s top civil servant said today.

The parts sealed are "hotspots"—places reporting high number of cases.

Only home delivery and medical teams will be allowed during the seal-off, said, R K Tiwari, Chief Secretary of the state. The government assures 100 per cent home delivery of essential items in these areas, he said.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE updates

The list of districts includes Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Shamli and Saharahpur.