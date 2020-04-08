JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19: Govt widens powers of two cabinet panels to meet economic crisis
Business Standard

Coronavirus: Parts of 15 UP districts to be sealed, govt to ensure supplies

The parts sealed are "hotspots"-places reporting high number of coronavirus cases

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Doctors wearing protective suits as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus check patients outside an isolation ward at Govt. Medical College hospital in Jammu
Doctors wearing protective suits as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus check patients outside an isolation ward at Govt. Medical College hospital in Jammu

Uttar Pradesh will seal parts of 15 districts most affected by the coronavirus from Wednesday midnight till April 15, the state’s top civil servant said today.

The parts sealed are "hotspots"—places reporting high number of coronavirus cases.

Only home delivery and medical teams will be allowed during the seal-off, said, R K Tiwari, Chief Secretary of the state. The government assures 100 per cent home delivery of essential items in these areas, he said.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE updates

The list of districts includes Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Shamli and Saharahpur.
First Published: Wed, April 08 2020. 15:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU