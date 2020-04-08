Coronavirus: Parts of 15 UP districts to be sealed, govt to ensure supplies

-
ALSO READ
No decision on extending national lockdown, don't speculate: Govt
UP moots a dedicated Covid-19 corpus in addition to CM Relief Fund
UP to go under lockdown from March 25, curfew may be imposed in areas: Yogi
In pictures: How Indians responded to the govt's 21-day lockdown
Coronavirus LIVE: Govt stimulus to cover 800 mn Indians amid lockdown
-
Uttar Pradesh will seal parts of 15 districts most affected by the coronavirus from Wednesday midnight till April 15, the state’s top civil servant said today.
The parts sealed are "hotspots"—places reporting high number of coronavirus cases.
Only home delivery and medical teams will be allowed during the seal-off, said, R K Tiwari, Chief Secretary of the state. The government assures 100 per cent home delivery of essential items in these areas, he said.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE updates
The list of districts includes Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Shamli and Saharahpur.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU