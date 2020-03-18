Tamil Nadu reports second coronavirus case, shuts schools, colleges, malls

Tamil Nadu reported its second positive case of (Covid-19) on Wednesday. The patient, a Delhi resident, was put in isolation and stable, said C Vijayabaskar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

The patient is under the observation of an expert team, said Vijayabaskar, adding that the first Covid-19 positive patient has been discharged from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital as he has completely recovered from the illness. He will be in home quarantine for two weeks, he added.

Around 189,750 passengers were screened in the state so far, and 2,984 are under follow-up. A total of 1,120 beds are available in the isolation wards across the state, and current admissions are 32, he said. Of the 222 samples tested 166 are negative.

The state has started social distancing measures by shutting down schools, colleges, malls, and theatres, including state-owned bars. The government has also started checking all the entry points at its borders. All buses and transport vehicles are being checked and sterilising and cleaning activities are also going on full swing. It also has started checking trains from other states from today, using the beat railway police.

Beela Rajesh, Secretary in Tamil Nadu's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said the state has upscaled the testing facilities, and have now five places to conduct the tests. Number of testings has also been increased. Private hospitals will also be roped in as and when necessary, who can help the government to treat people. The Chief Minister E. Palaniswami has asked to convert old engineering college hostels which were closed into quarantine facilities. The Health Ministry is keeping around 500 stand by quarantine places in old engineering colleges in the outskirts, she added.