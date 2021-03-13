Coronavirus test positivity rate in Kerala continues to remain below 4%

The Covid test positivity rate in Kerala continued to hover below the 4 per cent-mark on Saturday with 2,035 samples returning positive out of the 58,344 samples sent for testing in the past 24 hours.

In a statement issued here by state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, a total of 3,256 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,53,859.

Saturday also saw 12 Covid deaths, taking the Covid death toll in the state to 4,381.

As many as 1,53,813 people are under observation at various places across the state, includes 4,452 persons in different hospitals. The state presently has 351 hotspots.

--IANS

sg/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)