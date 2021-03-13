Contact tracing apps may reduce Covid outbreak: Study

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
Ravi Shankar Prasad gets anti-coronavirus vaccine shot; pays Rs 250
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
-
A team of researchers have shown that digital contact tracing apps may help suppress Covid-19 outbreak.
A model of Covid-19 spread within a simulated population found that if about 20 per cent of the population adopted a contact tracing app on their smartphones, an outbreak could be reduced by about 35 per cent.
If more than 30 per cent of the population adopted the app, the epidemic could be suppressed to manageable levels, said researchers, including Livio Bioglio from the University of Turin.
The team noted that the effectiveness of digital contact tracing would depend on a given population's level of immunity to the virus; the intervention alone would be unable to suppress a Covid-19 epidemic where transmission -- and especially asymptomatic transmission -- remains high.
For the study, published in the journal Science Advances, the team developed a model that simulates a synthetic French population based on census data from the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE).
The researchers used this synthetic population to explore the impact of digital contact tracing -- as well as detection of Covid-19 cases, quarantines, and isolation of household contacts -- under scenarios in which the virus was more or less transmissible based on the prevalence of face mask use and hand washing.
They found that when the virus was highly transmissible, household isolation alone reduced Covid-19 cases by 27 per cent, while pairing this strategy with digital contact tracing reduced Covid-19 cases by 35 per cent when only 20 per cent of the population adopted the app.
Simulating increased rates of app adoption also led to further reductions in cases, the team said.
--IANS
vc/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU