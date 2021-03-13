Vax-induced antibodies may be less effective against new Covid variants

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
Ravi Shankar Prasad gets anti-coronavirus vaccine shot; pays Rs 250
World Coronavirus Dispatch: This Austrian region will become a vaccine lab
-
Neutralizing antibodies induced by the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines were significantly less effective against the SARS-CoV-2 variants first described in Brazil/Japan and South Africa, say researchers.
The team used their experience measuring HIV neutralizing antibodies to create similar assays for Covid-19, comparing how well the antibodies worked against the original strain versus the new variants.
"We were able to leverage the unique high-throughput capacity that was already in place and apply it to SARS-CoV-2," said researcher Alejandro Balazs from Massachusetts General Hospital in the US.
"When we tested these new strains against vaccine-induced neutralizing antibodies, we found that the three new strains first described in South Africa were 20-40 times more resistant to neutralization, and the two strains first described in Brazil and Japan were five to seven times more resistant, compared to the original SARS-CoV-2 virus," Balazs added.
According to the study, published in the journal Cells, neutralizing antibodies work by binding tightly to the virus and blocking it from entering cells, thus preventing infection.
Like a key in a lock, this binding only happens when the antibody's shape and the virus's shape are perfectly matched to each other, the researcher said.
If the shape of the virus changes where the antibody attaches to it -- in this case, in SARS-CoV-2's spike protein -- then the antibody may no longer be able to recognize and neutralize the virus as well. The virus would then be described as resistant to neutralization, they added.
Currently, all approved Covid-19 vaccines work by teaching the body to produce an immune response, including antibodies, against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. While the ability of these variants to resist neutralizing antibodies is concerning, it doesn't mean the vaccines won't be effective.
"The body has other methods of immune protection besides antibodies," said Balazs.
"Our findings don't necessarily mean that vaccines won't prevent Covid, only that the antibody portion of the immune response may have trouble recognizing some of these new variants," Balazs added.
--IANS
vc/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU