Coronavirus tests not being done in UP's rural areas: SP leader

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Monday in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that even though COVID-19 has spread to the state's rural areas, tests are not being done..
In his letter, the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh assembly also complained about "poor" health facilities in Ballia district.
Chaudhary said health officials in Ballia are not taking his phone calls, despite he being a legislator. If this is the situation, then one can easily imagine the plight of the common people, he said.
He alleged that despite the spread of COVID-19 in the rural areas of the state, tests are not being done and as a result of this, people are losing their lives.
On medical infrastructure in Ballia district, the Samajwadi Party leader said health facilities are insufficient and there is less availability of oxygen for coronavirus patients.
There are less beds in hospitals and a shortage of life-saving drugs, Chaudhary said.
