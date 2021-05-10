Kerala reports 27,487 new coronavirus cases and 65 fatalities today

-
-
: Kerala on Monday
reported as many as 27,487 new COVID-19 cases and 65 fatalities, taking the caseload to 19,00,060 and death toll to 5,879, the state government said.
While the total number of active cases stands at 4,19,726, the positivity rate is at 27.56 per cent, showing signs of decline.
With 31,209 recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours, the total number of people recovered reached 15,04,160.
As many as 99,748 samples were tested and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 27.56 per cent.
While Thiruvananthapuram reported 3,494 cases, Malappuram and Thrissur districts reported 3,443 and 3280 cases respectively.
Ernakulam, which reported highest number of cases in the state in the last few days, added 2834 new cases.
Of the fresh cases, 255 people had come from outside the State and 24,815 were infected through contact, the government said, adding those who tested positive Sunday included 114 health workers.
No case has been reported from the people who came from abroad in the last 24 hours, the government said.
