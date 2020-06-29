JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

NHRC calls for improving Covid management at Delhi govt-run hospital
Business Standard

Coronavirus update: 5 new Covid-19 cases in Arunachal, tally rises to 187

Five new Covid-19 cases were reported in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the northeastern state's tally to 187, an official said.

Topics
Coronavirus | Arunachal Pradesh | healthcare

Press Trust of India  |  Itanagar 

A medic takes blood samples for a serological survey to analyse the spread of Covid-19.
A medic takes blood samples for a serological survey to analyse the spread of Covid-19.

Five new COVID-19 cases were

reported in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the northeastern state's tally to 187, an official said.

Of the total 187 COVID-19 cases, 125 were active as 61 people have recovered from the disease and one person has died, he said.

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported from Changlang district and two infections were reported in the Capital Complex, the official said.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 patient was released from hospital in Changlang district after his two consecutive swab tests were negative, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 23:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU