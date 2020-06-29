Coronavirus update: 5 new Covid-19 cases in Arunachal, tally rises to 187

Five new COVID-19 cases were



reported in on Monday, taking the northeastern state's tally to 187, an official said.

Of the total 187 COVID-19 cases, 125 were active as 61 people have recovered from the disease and one person has died, he said.

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported from Changlang district and two infections were reported in the Capital Complex, the official said.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 patient was released from hospital in Changlang district after his two consecutive swab tests were negative, the official added.

