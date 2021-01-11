JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India now has 14th highest active Covid cases globally

Coronavirus live updates: With 16,085 fresh Covid-19 cases, India's caseload now stands at 10,467,431. Death toll has mounted to 151,198

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Coronavirus live updates: India continues to show a downward trend in the new number of coronavirus cases. With tally at 10,467,431, it accounts for the 2nd hightest cases of Covid-19 infections globally. However, when it comes to the active number of coronavirus cases, India stands at the 14th spot on the global tally, figures updated by global data tracking website Worldometer shows.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1,965,556), Karnataka (926,767), Andhra Pradesh (884,689), Tamil Nadu (825,537), and Kerala (806,603).

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with over 90.6 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 64,796,638 have recovered, 1,942,545 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 22,916,928, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

