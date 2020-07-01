Coronavirus updates: 21 new cases in Nagaland, state tally reaches 480

As many as 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 480.

Out of the 21 new cases, 10 were from the Peren quarantine centre, eight from Phek, two from Kohima and one from Dimapur.

The state's total tally includes 312 active cases and 168 recoveries.

No deaths due to the have been reported in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)