Coronavirus updates: 21 new cases in Nagaland, state tally reaches 480

As many as 21 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Nagaland on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 480.

ANI  |  General News 

A medic takes blood samples for a serological survey to analyse the spread of Covid-19

As many as 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nagaland on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 480.

Out of the 21 new cases, 10 were from the Peren quarantine centre, eight from Phek, two from Kohima and one from Dimapur.

The state's total tally includes 312 active cases and 168 recoveries.

No deaths due to the coronavirus have been reported in Nagaland.

First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 12:39 IST

