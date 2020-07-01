Coronavirus updates: 78 new cases reported in Rajasthan; tally at 18,902

recorded 78 fresh cases of on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 18,092, according to an official report here.

The toll in stands at 413.

Alwarreported a maximum of 29 cases, while Jaipur reported 25 cases. Kota, Jhunjhunu, Sriganganagar reported 8, 7 and 5 cases respectively, the report stated.

One case each was reported in Bharatpur, Dausa, Pali and Rajsamand.

Of the total cases, 13,920 people have been discharged and 3,347 are active cases in the state.

