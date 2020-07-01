India enters Unlock 2.0: Relaxations to new rules, all you need to know

Transportation
Issuing the guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the domestic and international flights (under the Vande Bharat Mission) and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner and their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner. However, other international air travel and metro rail services will continue to remain shut at least till July 31.
Inter and Intra-state movement
State governments cannot ban inter-state and intra-state movements of people and goods.
For recreational sites and gatherings
Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places continue to remain shut. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations are also continue to be prohibited. Dates for opening of these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation, the MHA said.
Status of night curfew
Night curfew shall remain in force, between 10 pm and 5 am, except for essential activities. However, relaxations in night curfew have been given for seamless operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of people and goods on national and state highways, loading and unloading of cargo and movement of people to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes.
Some exceptions for educational institutes
The Centre has decided against reopening schools, colleges, and coaching institutions until July 31. In an exception, training institutions run by the central and state governments will be allowed to function with effect from July 15. A standard operating procedure (SOP) in this regard will be issued by the Department of Personnel and Training of the central government.
Containment zone
As for containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed at least until July 31. The guidelines stated that states and Union Territories can prohibit certain activities outside containment zones based on their assessment.
