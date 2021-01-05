Coronavirus vaccination dry run to be held in UP's Varanasi today

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Covid vaccine dry run to be conducted tomorrow in 4 districts
Dry run for Covid-19 vaccine on Dec 28, 29 in two Punjab districts
Harsh Vardhan reviews preparations ahead of dry-run for vaccine in Delhi
Vaccination dry run: 125 beneficiaries each in 4 states register for shots
Covid-19 vaccination dry run underway at 31 places in Odisha
-
A dry run for vaccination against COVID-19 would be held in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
From today, the dry run will start in the primary health centers of Kashi Vidyapeeth, Pindra and Sevapuri in rural areas and in the urban areas as well including Shivpur, Women's Hospital and Heritage Medical College.
Reportedly, an offline portal has also been prepared for the dry run vaccination drive. After the process, the information about the vaccination campaign will also be updated on that portal.
Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad wrote to all Commissioners and Collectors regarding a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination across the state today, asking the authorities to ensure that vaccination team reaches the site 45 minutes in advance.
In a note directed to Commissioners and Collectors, he said that the dry run programme will be conducted at six sites, three urban and three rural respectively. "The vaccination team should reach the site 45 minutes in advance, i.e., by 9.15 am. The dry run will start at 10 am and continue till all beneficiaries have been attended," he said.
Each site will have a minimum of two sessions and the same process will be followed when the actual vaccination starts. He directed that the sites should be ready with a waiting area, vaccination room and observation room. The waiting area and observation area should have proper sitting arrangements.
It is directed that vaccines, syringes, adverse events following immunization (AEFI) kits and other logistics should reach the session site on time. They have to also ensure that there is no law and order issue, the team should be properly trained and briefed.
Prasad also reminded during the previous dry run at Lucknow, syringes could not reach the site in time. He asked to take care of it this time.
He has also asked to appoint sector officers to ensure that the dry run sessions start on time. Beneficiaries should also be informed to reach well in time. The sector officers are asked to inspect the sites on January 4 in advance.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU