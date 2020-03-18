Coronavirus wrap: Trains cancelled, French Open deferred, recession feared

From a Morgan Stanley report warning of a global to India cancelling dozens of trains, there were several news developments around the pandemic on Tuesday that might affect common people. Here is all the news about the on Wednesday morning.

Global

The global economy is likely to slip into a recession triggered die to the pandemic, with growth dipping to 0.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in 2020, said analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report. The will be deeper than seen in 2001.

Thackeray's warning

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned people he would take a "harsh decision" on continuing public transport if they don't stop non-essential travel as his government tries to contain the coronavirus. Government offices will not take any holidays for seven days.

85 trains cancelled

Railways cancelled 85 low-occupancy trains to contain the coronavirus. Railways employees and catering staff with fever, cough, runny nose or difficulty in breathing were barred from the "business of food handling".

Parliament to continue: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruled out cutting short Parliament's Budget session as precaution against the coronavirus, saying lawmakers should be seen to be doing their work at a time when the country is staring at a health scare.

Indians in Iran

India's External Affairs Ministry said it cannot confirm if 250 Indians in Iran have tested positive for the coronavirus, saying it was aware of a list of people being circulated. "Rest assured that every care is being taken by mission in cooperating and coordinating with the government of Iran for safety of Indians there," said a ministry spokesperson.

Indian companies' Europe headache

The Tata group, the Aditya Birla group, the Essar group, and the JSW group are bracing for the impact of a lockdown in Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tata Steel Europe had cut 1,250 jobs just before the pandemic hit the continent.

European Championship, French Open deferred

UEFA has postponed the European Championship, due to take place across the continent in June and July this year, until 2021, European football's governing body announced. The French Open has been postponed too and will take place from September 20 to October 4, organisers said Tuesday.

Amazon India, Flipkart bugged

E-commerce giants are fighting a bug of sorts during the coronavirus crisis: artificial price rise. As the demand for kitchen staples and consumer sanitary products rise, both the online platforms are witnessing surge prices. Amazon India has blocked several products selling at a price higher than stated, and Flipkart said it is removing products with fake claims and inflated prices.

Appeal to Vaishno Devi pilgrims

Pilgrims to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu were advised to defer their visit as precaution against the coronavirus. The yatra (pilgrimage) isn't being suspended, said the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Pilgrims will undergo thermal image scanning at Katra, the base camp for the yatra.

Cops speak to Shaheen Bagh protesters

The police asked protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh to disperse as precaution against the spread of the coronavirus. The protesters have dug in since December 15 to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).