Cost of setting up 6 new AIIMS overshot by Rs 29.28 bn, says CAG

A cost overrun of Rs 29.28 billion took place in setting up of six new All India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS) after the release of allocated Rs 149.7 billion till 2016-17, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The performance audit report of (PMSSY)stated that out of 42 departments in new AIIMS, 6-14 speciality, super-speciality and other departments have not become functional. Shortage of faculty posts in different ranges from 55 per cent to 83 per cent, while for non-faculty posts it is 77 per cent to 97 per cent.

According to the report, only 152 to 546 beds were available against the requirement of 960 beds in each of the six new

"1,318 equipment having estimated cost of Rs 4.54 billion remained undelivered as on March 31 2017 for periods up to 25 months from the due date of delivery," it said, adding that time overrun for the new is about four to five years.



The report found that during the second phase of the scheme, land for AIIMS-Raebareli was provided by the Uttar Pradesh government after four years of its approval and AIIMS-Raiganj was deferred to fifth phase after the West Bengal government did not provide land initially.

"The six new AIIMS were holding an unutilised balance of funds of Rs 12.67 billion, while Rs 3.93 billion for civil works and Rs 4.37 billion for procurement of equipment is unspent with the executing agencies," it said.

The was announced in August 2003, under which setting up of AIIMS and upgradation of existing (GMCIs) was to be undertaken.



In its first phase, the scheme envisaged setting up six AIIMS-like institutions and upgradation of 13 medical colleges and institutions. Over a period of time, the scheme has been expanded to cover 20 new AIIMS and 71 GMCIs in six phases.