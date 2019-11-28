Cotton output estimated to go up by 9% at 36 million bales in 2019-20: CAB

The is estimated to go up by 9 per cent at 360 lakh bales in the crop year 2019-20, beginning from October, on back of better yield following good monsoon, compared to the previous year, according to Cotton Advisory Board (CAB).

The total yield is estimated to go up by 10 per cent to 486.33 lakh bales, this season compared to 443.20 lakh bales last year.in a release here.

Total supply, including opening stock, crop and imports is also estimated to up 6.31 per cent at 429.41 lakh bales compared to 403.91 lakh bales last year.

Total demand is also estimated to grow by 6 per cent per cent to 381 lakh bales from 359.50 lakh bales last season.