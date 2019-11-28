Sena-Cong-NCP's Common Minimum Programme promises pvt job quota for locals

will enact a law to ensure 80 per cent jobs for locals in private sector and provide immediate loan waiver to farmers in the state, Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP combine announced in their common minimum programme on Thursday.

The programme was released ahead of swearing in of new government.

NCP leader Jayant Patil said law regarding job reservation shall be enacted very soon and will apply to new private sector investments in the state.

The programme which was agreed and signed by all three party chief begins with a commitment to uphold secular values enshrined in the constitution. "On contentious issue of importance as well as of state importance especially having repercussions/consequences on the secular fabric of the nation, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and Congress will take a joint view after holding consultations and arriving at a consensus," the programme said.

The parties also agreed to provide immediate relief to farmers who are suffering due to extended rains and will be given an immediate loan waiver.