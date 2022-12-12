JUST IN
Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline for defamation through 'false statements'
CBI court reserves order on ex-WB minister Partha Chatterjee's bail plea
UNDP report says 415 million people lifted out of poverty in India: Centre
Over 11,000 faculty vacancies in central uni, IITs, IIMs: Education Min
Enforcement agencies seize 3,083 kg gold till Nov; Kerala saw most seizures
How long can he be in jail: SC on Mishra's bail plea Lakhimpur Kheri case
White-collar workers turn to gig jobs in search of better work-life balance
No shortage of teachers, principals in Kendriya Vidyalayas: Education Min
'Banks not required to inform about rate change in floating plan': NCRDC
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM; 16 other ministers also sworn in
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline for defamation through 'false statements'
Business Standard

Court grants 7-day interim bail to Umar Khalid for sister's wedding

A court here on Monday granted one-week interim bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid, arrested in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots, for his sister's wedding

Topics
Umar Khalid | JNU students | Delhi-NCR

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Umar Khalid
Photo: ANI

A court here on Monday granted one-week interim bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid, arrested in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots, for his sister's wedding.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted relief to Khalid from December 23 to 30.

Khalid, a former student leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), had moved an application seeking two weeks' interim bail for his sister's wedding.

Khalid was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being a mastermind of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.

Khalid was arrested by Delhi Police in September 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Umar Khalid

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 19:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU