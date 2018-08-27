Court of inquiry against Major Gogoi for meeting woman in Srinagar hotel

JUST IN
Leetul Gogoi
File photo of Major Leetul Gogoi

A court of inquiry (CoI) was ordered on Monday against an Army Major who was seen with a local woman in a Srinagar hotel on May 23.

Army sources said the inquiry was ordered against Major Leetul Gogoi on charges of fraternizing with a local woman despite instructions to the contrary and leaving his place of posting without his senior's permission.

Major Gogoi was questioned by police on May 23 after he was seen in a Srinagar hotel with a Kashmiri girl and a male who works for the Army.

Major Gogoi hit the headlines in April 2017 when he tied a young artisan to the bonnet of his military vehicle to deter stone pelters from attacking his vehicle.

 
