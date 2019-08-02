Court reserves Ratul Puri's anticipatory bail plea order for August 6

A Delhi court on Friday reserved the order for August 6 on anticipatory bail plea of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in connection with a money laundering case related to the

Special Judge Arvind Kumar also extended the interim protection from arrest to Puri till August 6.

Meanwhile, a man claiming to be a witness appeared before the court saying the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recorded his statement forcefully and urged the court to intervene.

The court will take up this application tomorrow.

Puri, chairman of Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd, had on July 27 approached the court seeking anticipatory bail in the case, saying he feared arrest in the case.

The court had on Saturday granted the interim protection till Monday, which was extended time to time since then.

Puri recently appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the case pertaining to the now scrapped Rs 3,600 crore chopper deal with AgustaWestland.