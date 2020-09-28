Court sends scribe Rajeev Sharma to judicial custody in espionage case

-
ALSO READ
CISF should undertake regular threat assessments to ensure security
Gujarat Chief Secretary Anil Mukim granted six-month extension: Official
Uttarakhand: Vigilance dept declared 'intelligence org', out of RTI ambit
Strict security, lockdown in West Bengal for Ram temple bhoomi pujan
How can govt say Food Security Act has no link to poverty alleviation: HC
-
A judge hitting gavel with paper at wooden table. (Photo: Shutterstock)
A Delhi court on Sunday sent freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act, to judicial custody, his lawyer said.
The judge also sent two co-accused in the case - a Chinese woman and a Nepaleseman - to judicial custody after they were produced before him, Sharma's advocate Adish Aggarwala said.
While producing them before the judge on Sunday night, the investigating officer told the court that the accused were not required for further custodial interrogation, the lawyer said.
The Delhi Police Special Cell had said that Sharma, arrested on September 14, was "found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents".
It said that the other two accused were paying Sharma large amounts of money routed through shell companies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU