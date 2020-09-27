President Kovind gives assent to Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill

-
-
A new law that provides for inclusion of Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi in the list of official languages in Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to Urdu and English, has been notified after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent.
The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020, was passed by Parliament in the recently concluded Monsoon Session.
The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Act, 2020, received assent of the President on September 26, according to a gazette notification.
