Covaxin: Clinical sites may take their own time to conduct trials

After the country’s apex health research institute tried to allay concerns over setting a hurried deadline to find India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, it is now up to clinical sites to ensure trials happen swiftly, albeit following due process. Sites, Business Standard spoke to, say they might take their own time.

This will largely depend on getting the logistics right before volunteer recruitments are set in motion. There are 12 sites across India, including private and public hospitals, conducting Phase 1 and 2 human clinical trials for Bharat Biotech’s ...