Covid-19: 93 migrants held for defying orders, cops fire teargas shells

At least 93 migrant labourers have been arrested in Gujarat's Surat city for allegedly defying the nationwide lockdown and attacking police, an official said on Monday.



Situation became tense in Ganesh Nagar and Tirupati Nagar localities late Sunday night after nearly 500 residing there came on roads, demanding transportation facility to reach their native places, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vidhi Chaudhari said.



A number of people hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar live in Surat's Pandesara area, where both the localities are situated, and work in powerlooms and textile processing units here, another police official said.



“When the police were trying to convince them to remain indoors, they started pelting stones at the security personnel. Several police vehicles were damaged in the stone pelting,” Chaudhari said.



The police fired 30 teargas shells to disperse the crowd, said Chaudhari, whose official car was also damaged in the incident.