Covid-19: Active cases increase to 1,50,055; infections up for fifth day

India's totaltally of COVID-19 cases surpassed1.10 crore with 14,199 new infections being reported in a day,whileactive cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday
The total coronavirus cases have increased to1,10,05,850, while thedeath toll increased to1,56,385 with 83 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,99,410 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of97.22 per cent and thecasefatality rate stands at 1.42per cent.
Active coronavirus infections in the country increased to1,50,055whichcomprises1.36 per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16. It went past60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh on November 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.
According to the ICMR, 21,15,51,746 samples have been tested up to February 21with6,20,216 samples being tested on Sunday.
