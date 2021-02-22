South Korea reports 332 more Covid-19 cases, five deaths reported in 24 hrs

-
South Korea reported 332 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 87,324.
The daily caseload was down from 416 in the previous day, falling below 400 in seven days due to fewer virus tests over the weekend, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.
The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since November 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.
Of the new cases, 102 were Seoul residents and 116 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.
Nineteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,913.
Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,562.
The total fatality rate stood at 1.79 per cent.
A total of 371 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 77,887.
The total recovery rate was 89.19 per cent.
The country tested more than 6.42 million people, among whom 6,269,359 tested negative for the virus and 72,461 are being checked.
