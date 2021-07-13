Covid-19: Authorities in J-K's Budgam issue guidelines for Eidul Azha

The authorities in Budgam district of on Tuesday issued guidelines for Covid-appropriate behaviour to be observed during the Eidul Azha festival next week.

District Magistrate Shahbaz A Mirza, the chairperson of the district disaster management authority, issued a circular calling for holding small gatherings instead of big congregations usually witnessed during the festival.

People have been asked to offer prayers in the open or in well-ventilated places in case gatherings are held indoors.

The standard operating procedure for Covid is to be followed at slaughter houses where animals will be offered for sacrifice as part of the ritual, the circular said.

The district magistrate has issued directions for random mass sampling for COVID-19 tests at busy market places, besides intensified sampling of service providers in the district.

Eidul Azha will be celebrated on July 21.

