Covid-19 cases in Pune city rising, but symptoms mild, says mayor

-
ALSO READ
Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Total Gas top bidders for city gas licenses
Pune city records zero Covid-19 deaths for first time in eight months
Maharashtra's Pune achieves 100% first dose Covid vaccination target
Shriram Transport: Analysts see limited near-term synergy post merger
Maharashtra: Over 400 people fined in Pune for weekend monsoon tourism
-
COVID-19 cases may be rising in Pune city but severe symptoms are not being observed in patients and the civic body was fully prepared to handle any situation, said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Monday.
The 47 Omicron patients in the state's second largest city also have mild symptoms, he added.
"In one week, the number of active cases is 2,500. However, even as numbers are rising, no severe symptoms are being observed in the patients. Of the 2,500 active cases, 70 to 75 percent are fully vaccinated, which is perhaps why they have no complaints. Some 300 active cases are under hospitalization," he said.
"Of the 300 who are hospitalized, 190 are completely normal. Around 80 are on oxygen support and 25 are on ventilators. We (Pune Municipal Corporation) currently have 4000 Remdesivir medicines available with us, Around 1,800 beds are ready and the jumbo facility can be made operational in seven days," the mayor informed.
He said, in order to the curb the outbreak, a decision has been taken to implement existing restrictions, such as 50 percent attendance norms in cinema halls and fully vaccinated certificates required for entering malls, in a strict manner.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU