Covid-19 pandemic: Jammu and Kashmir records 176 fresh cases

recorded 176 fresh cases of on Monday, taking the infection tally to 3,41,802 while no new death due to the virus was reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 70 were from the Jammu division and 108 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 57 cases followed by 46 cases in Jammu district.

There are 1,498 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,35,774, the officials said.

The death toll in the Union Territory due to the disease was 4,530 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as one fresh case was reported since Sunday evening.

