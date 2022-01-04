Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra records 12,160 new cases and 11 deaths

-
Maharashtra reported 12,160 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, 283 more than the previous day, and 11 new deaths, while the active tally crossed the 50,000-mark, the state health department said.
With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 67,12,028, while the death toll increased to 1,41,553, it said. The state recorded 68 fresh cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of such infections to 578, the department said. According to a health department report, of the 68 Omicron cases, 40 were from Mumbai, 14 from Pune city, four from Nagpur, three each from Pune rural and Panvel city, one each from Kolhapur, Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Satara. On Sunday, the state had recorded 11,877 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths. Eleven fresh COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state, whose fatality rate stood at 2.1 per cent, the department said in a bulletin. The bulletin said 1,748 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 65,14,358. Maharashtra now has 52,422 active cases of the infection and its recovery rate stood at 97.05 per cent. Mumbai recorded 7,928 new COVID-19 cases, up from 7,792 a day before, and two more deaths, according to the bulletin. The Mumbai region, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite cities, recorded 10,682 new cases, followed by the Pune region (815), Nashik (277), Nagpur (157), Kolhapur (94), Aurangabad (76), Latur (35 ), and the Akola region (24), the health department bulletin said. An administrative region consists of a set of districts. Only three districts and two municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 case, it said. The Nashik region reported four fresh deaths, followed by three each from Pune and Mumbai regions and one fatality from the Nagpur region. Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Akola and Latur regions reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said. The department said 1,10,477 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 6,93,70,095. Currently, 3,32,610 people are in home quarantine and another 1,096 people in institutional quarantine., it added. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 67,12,028; fresh cases 12,160; death toll 1,41,553; recoveries 65,14,358, active cases 52,422, total tests 6,93,70,095.
