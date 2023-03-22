JUST IN
Chaitra Navratri 2023 begins today: Here are the significant dates
Business Standard

Covid-19 cases increasing in Kerala; govt issues alerts to all districts

COVID-19 infections increased in Kerala slightly prompting the state government to sound alerts to all districts on Wednesday

Topics
Coronavirus | Kerala government

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

COVID-19 infections increased in Kerala slightly prompting the state government to sound alerts to all districts on Wednesday.

In a statement, Health Minister Veena George said there has been a little increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with the state reporting 172 cases on Tuesday.

She said Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts have more virus cases.

"There are a total of 1,026 active cases of COVID-19 and 111 people are under treatment in hospitals. All districts have been alerted," the minister said.

She said the districts have also been directed to strengthen surveillance.

A high-level meeting, chaired by George, also assessed the Covid situation in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 15:26 IST

