Covid-19: Cocktail of antibodies injection used first time in Andhra

Samishta Hospital and Research Institute (SHRI), Guntur has administered cocktail antibodies injection 'Regeneron' to two patients. This is the first time the cocktail antibodies injection was used in Andhra Pradesh.
Dr Kalyana Chakravarti and the team administered the injection. Chakravarti said that both the patients are showing good improvement.
He said that patients are recovering well and will soon be discharged. The doctor said that they have stopped using high dose steroids while using 'Regeneron'.
Chakravarti further said that they have used stem cell therapy on 12 COVID-19 patients.
Using stem cell therapy is also giving good results, he said. While two patients are ready for discharge, five more patients in ICU are recovering well, he said. The doctor thanked the patients for helping in clinical research.
