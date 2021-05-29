Rahul Gandhi sends 10k home isolation, medical kits to Amethi for patients

-
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent 10,000 home isolation, medical kits to his previous Lok Sabha constituency Amethi for the needy COVID-19 patients, a party leader said on Saturday.
Chief of district unit of Congress Pradeep Singhal said 10,000 medical kits have arrived under the party's 'seva satyagraha' programme and they would be given to people who need it.
Rahul Gandhi, who is the former Lok Sabha MP from Amethi, had also earlier sent 20 oxygen concentrators and 20 oxygen cylinders to Amethi.
Gandhi is currently the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala.
