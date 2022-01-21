Covid-19: Delhi govt plans to lift weekend curfew, LG's nod sought

-
The Delhi government has proposed lifting weekend curfew, end odd even system for opening of shops and allow private offices to run with 50 per cent staff in the city, official sources said on Friday.
The proposal has been sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for his consent, they said.
The decision to ease the restrictions was taken in view of declining number of Covid cases in the city, they said.
The weekend curfew imposed in view of rise in Covid cases will be in place from 10 PM Friday and continue till Monday 5 AM. It will be done away with if the LG grants permission to the Delhi government's proposal.
Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 more fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate dipped to 21.48 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
