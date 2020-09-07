Covid-19: DERC reduces fixed power charges for non-domestic users

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Monday decided to reduce the fixed charges on unutilised capacity for April-May 2020 period for Industrial and non-domestic (commercial, etc) consumers.

In order to avoid hardships due to Covid-19 pandemic to such consumers, the fixed charges for the unutilised capacity (contract demand – maximum demand) during April 2020 and May 2020 for eligible Industrial and non-domestic (commercial, etc) consumers may be billed at reduced rate against the existing rate of Rs 250/kVA/month.

According to DERC, for pertaining to consumption related to April 2020 and May 2020, the eligible industrial and non-domestic consumers whose monthly maximum demand is less than the contract demand/sanctioned load, the billing demand for computation of fixed charges shall be split into two parts as follows:

First part : Fixed Charges for Billing Demand upto Maximum Demand shall be billed as per existing rate of Rs.250/kVA/month

: Fixed Charges for Billing Demand upto Maximum Demand shall be billed as per existing rate of Rs.250/kVA/month Second part: Fixed Charges for remaining Billing Demand i.e., (Contract Demand/Sanctioned Load minus Maximum Demand) shall be billed at 50 per cent of existing rate i.e., Rs 125/kVA/month

Delhi govt stands with the people of Delhi in this hour of crisis. This relief in fixed charges will help lakhs of people to face hardships caused by Corona. pic.twitter.com/1DPwVOWXYc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 7, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the DERC decision, saying this would help people amid the crisis.