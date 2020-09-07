Covid-19: DERC reduces fixed power charges for non-domestic users

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Monday decided to reduce the fixed charges on unutilised capacity for April-May 2020 period for Industrial and non-domestic (commercial, etc) consumers.

In order to avoid hardships due to Covid-19 pandemic to such consumers, the fixed charges for the unutilised capacity (contract demand – maximum demand) during April 2020 and May 2020 for eligible Industrial and non-domestic (commercial, etc) consumers may be billed at reduced rate against the existing rate of Rs 250/kVA/month.

According to DERC, for electricity bill pertaining to consumption related to April 2020 and May 2020, the eligible industrial and non-domestic consumers whose monthly maximum demand is less than the contract demand/sanctioned load, the billing demand for computation of fixed charges shall be split into two parts as follows:

  • First part: Fixed Charges for Billing Demand upto Maximum Demand shall be billed as per existing rate of Rs.250/kVA/month
  • Second part: Fixed Charges for remaining Billing Demand i.e., (Contract Demand/Sanctioned Load minus Maximum Demand) shall be billed at 50 per cent of existing rate i.e., Rs 125/kVA/month
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the DERC decision, saying this would help people amid the coronavirus crisis.

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 17:51 IST

