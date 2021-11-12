Covid-19: Disease center urges Germans to cancel or avoid big events

-
ALSO READ
US coronavirus update: Cases rising again, doubling over three weeks
US Covid cases rising again, doubling over 3 weeks driven by Delta variant
The Hitler Indians should know
Majority of Germans want Scholz to form coalition with Greens, FDP: Poll
WTC final: India has poor record against New Zealand in ICC events
-
Germany's disease control center is calling for people to cancel or avoid large events and to reduce their contacts as the country's coronavirus infection rate hits the latest in a string of new highs.
The center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Friday that Germany's infection rate climbed to 263.7 new cases per 100,000 residents over seven days, up from 249.1 the previous day.
Another 48,640 new cases were reported after the daily total topped 50,000 for the first time on Thursday.
A further 191 deaths brought Germany's total so far to 97,389.
While the infection rate isn't as high as in some other European countries, its relentless rise has set off alarm bells. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet the country's 16 state governors to coordinate nationwide measures next week, and parliament is mulling legislation that would provide a new legal framework for restrictions over the winter.
In its weekly report released late Thursday, the Robert Koch Institute said it urgently advises cancelling larger events if possible, but also reducing all other unnecessary contacts.
If such events can't be avoided, it added, people should take a test before attending, regardless of whether they are vaccinated.
Most German regions restrict access to many indoor facilities and events to people who have been vaccinated against the virus, have recovered from COVID-19 or recently received negative test results with the latter category now excluded in some areas. But enforcement is often slack.
Germany has struggled to bring new momentum to its vaccination campaign lately, with a bit over two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated, and has balked so far at ordering vaccine mandates for any professional group. Officials also want to ensure more people who were inoculated months ago get booster shots.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU