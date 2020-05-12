Covid-19 Factoid: Bihar's case tally up 17% in biggest single-day spike yet

The global tally of confirmed cases currently stands at 4.2 million. While 1.5 million people, or 36 per cent of total confirmed cases, have been able to beat the virus, over 284,000 have succumbed to the infection.

In India, the case count stands at 69, 294 at present, and more than 2,200 people have died. A little less than a third of all confirmed cases have now recovered. Daily net additions to cases are still rising, but the recovery rate is also showing an upward trend.

Here are some facts on the global spread of the virus:

1. has the highest death rate among most affected countries

The European country of has the highest death rate in the world, with 16.3 per cent of all its reported cases ending in fatalities. This is more than double the world average of 6.8 per cent. is followed by France and the UK. The US, which has the highest number of cases and deaths worldwide, has a 5.9 per cent death rate. For India, the metric stands at 3.3 per cent.

The death rate in Russia currently stands at 0.9 per cent, the lowest among all countries with more than 50,000 cases.

2. and North America together account for three-fourths of total Covid-19 cases

and North America have almost the same share of cases at present. Asia, where the pandemic first started, has a smaller share of global than than both. Italy, Spain, the UK, and Russia have been major contributors to the total in ‘Other regions’, which include Africa, South America and others, continue to have the least share among the four regions. It has shown a marginal growth in share of cases since March.

3. Bihar has seen its highest ever single-day rise in Covid-19 cases

At 105 cases, Bihar saw its highest ever single-day rise in number of confirmed cases on Sunday. Its previous record was 69 cases, recorded almost two weeks ago. The state’s tally of confirmed cases rose by 17 per cent in 24 hours to 696. While it has reported six fatalities so far, roughly half of its total cases have now recovered.