Covid-19 Factoid: India's active case count has gone down by 350,000 in Oct

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8 million, of which 594,345 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has now crossed 91 per cent and the death toll stands at 121,090

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

1. India’s active cases count drops below 600,000

India recorded a drop of 9,301 active cases on 29th October which resulted in overall active cases tally falling below 600,000. In the month of October so far, India has recorded a drop of over 350,000 active cases.

2. Delhi added over 5,500 cases each for two straight days

Delhi, the capital state of India has been witnessing a sudden surge in new cases.

The state has added over 5,500 cases each for two days in a row. Delhi added 5,739 new cases on 29th October, its highest single-day spike surpassing its previous highest spike in a day’s gap.

3. Italy witnessing a strong second wave

Italy is witnessing a strong second wave with a sudden surge in new cases. The country has been adding over 20,000 new cases on an average in the last five days. Overall case count in Italy stands at 616,595, of which only 279,282 cases have recovered so far.