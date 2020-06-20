Covid-19 Factoid: India witnessing significant improvement in recovery rate

The global confirmed case count is currently at 8.6 million, of which 4.5 million have managed to recover by now. The death toll stands at 456,969 at present. Daily new cases are still on the ascent, while daily new deaths have come down from the peak in mid-April.

In India, there are now more than 380,000 cases, of which 204,710 patients have made a recovery. Active cases stand at 163,248. 12,573 people have succumbed to the infection. Maharashtra has the highest death toll in the country, followed by and Gujarat.

Here are some data points on the pandemic:

1. The UK crossed 300,000 cases but the rate of growth has slowed down

The number of confirmed cases in the UK has crossed 300,000, but the pace of growth in cases has slowed down. While the first 100,000 cases took 78 days, the next set had been registered in just 20 days.

However, the latest 100,000 cases took 43 days. There have been 42,288 deaths in the country, third highest in the world.

2. added almost 3000 cases in a single day

added 2,877 cases in just 24 hours, its highest ever single day spike till now. Most days in June have seen more than 1,000 cases being registered each day, with 2,000 plus for two days. There are 49,979 reported cases in the capital, of which 26,669 are still active. 1,969 patients have lost their lives in the state, second highest in the country.

3. India witnessing a significant improvement in recovery rate

In a positive trend, there has been a significant uptick in the number of recoveries in India. The recovery rate was static at 48 per cent in the beginning of the month, but has since gained 6 percentage points. Because of 10,000 plus recoveries on June 18, daily growth in active cases was under 2,000 for the first time this month on this day.