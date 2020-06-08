Covid-19 Factoid: Pace of rise in global death toll is declining steadily

#1. The death rate in Mexico is witnessing a substantial rise

Mexico, one of the newest countries in the club of those with more than 100,000 cases, is witnessing a sharp increase in its death rate. The metric, at 2.4 per cent on April 1, has since jumped to 12 per cent. Mexico’s death toll stands at 13,511 at present.





#2. Number of deaths globally is growing at a much slower pace now

While the first 100,000 deaths globally took 92 days to come by, the next 100,000 were registered in just 15 days. Since then, the number of days taken for every 100,000 deaths has only increased. The fourth one has taken 23 days.



#3. Jharkhand is seeing a sudden spike in daily new cases

In India, Jharkhand is seeing a sudden spike in daily new cases. At 119 new cases, it recorded its highest-ever single-day surge on June 7. The state’s confirmed case count at present stands at 1,028, of which 548 are still active. Almost half of all its confirmed cases have come since May 29.





