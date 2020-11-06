Covid-19 Factoid: The world added over 600,000 new cases yesterday

-
The global count of coronavirus cases is now over 49 million, of which over 12.7 million cases are currently active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.23 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8.4 million, of which 521,242 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has now crossed 92 per cent and the death toll stands at 125,029.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
1. World added record number of new casesOver 600,000 cases were recorded on 5th November across the globe, the biggest single-day spike in new cases. The US contributed the most number of new cases followed by India and France. The overall global cases tally is now nearing 50 million, of which around 35 million cases have recovered.
2. The US added over 100,000 new cases each day for two straight days
The US is the world’s worst-hit country with nearly 10 million reported cases.
The country is seeing a fresh surge in new cases after witnessing a drop in its daily spike. The US added over 100,000 cases each for two days in a row. The country added 118,204 new cases on 5th November, its highest single-day spike ever.
3. The surge in new cases continues in Delhi
The capital state of India is witnessing a worrying trend. The state has been witnessing a massive surge in new cases. Delhi has added nearly 7,000 new cases each in the last two days. Delhi is also one of the few India states where daily new cases addition is higher than recoveries.
