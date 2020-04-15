Covid-19: Govt allows e-commerce, agri industry to resume from April 20

Prime Minister on Wednesday announced the extension of nationwide till May 3 to contain the spread of (Covid-19). In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that there would be some relaxations to allow activities to resume in select areas. The Ministry of Home Affairs came out with some guidelines about what activities have been allowed and what will remain restricted. The ministry added that State and union territory governments shall not dilute guidelines in any manner, but they may impose stricter measures as per local requirements. The exemptions given will not be applicable to the hotspots. Now, wearing a mask will be mandatory across the nation.

Here is the list of activties that are allowed from April 20

Transportation of all goods will be allowed without the distinction of essential and non-essential.

Services provided by self-employed electricians, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, carpenters.

Farming operations will be allowed. These include:

Procurement of agricultural products Agriculture marketing through notified Mandis and direct and decentralised marketing Manufacture, distribution, and retail of fertilizers, pesticides, and seeds.

Activities of marine and inland fisheries; animal husbandry activities,

Supply chain of milk, products, poultry and live-stock farming; and tea, coffee and rubber plantations

To support the rural economy and create employment, some industries working in rural areas have been allowed to resume operations. These include:

Food processing industries

Construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings, and industrial projects in rural areas

Works under MNREGA, with priority to irrigation and water conservation works;

Operation of rural Common Service Centres (CSCs)

Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control have been permitted in SEZs, EoUs, industrial estates and industrial townships after implementation of SOP for social distancing.

with access control have been permitted in SEZs, EoUs, industrial estates and industrial townships after implementation of SOP for social distancing. Manufacture of IT hardware and of essential goods and packaging are also allowed with 50 per cent workforce.

and of essential goods and packaging are also allowed with 50 per cent workforce. Coal, mineral, and oil production will be permitted.

In financial sector, the RBI, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets as notified by SEBI and insurance companies will also remain functional, to provide liquidity and credit support to the industrial sectors.

E-commerce

E-commerce operations

Operations of IT and IT-enabled services

Data and call centres for government activities

Online teaching and distance learning

What remains restricted till May 3

