Covid-19: Health Ministry issues SOPs for passenger movement at airports

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for passenger movement post disembarkation at airports and for their quarantine in the country. The ministry officials have explained the quarantine measures for international passengers also, and clarified about the penal action against those found to be violating them.



According to the SOP, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has instructed the airport authorities to stagger the arrival of flights from Covid-19 affected areas so that the flow of passengers is maintained for the screening of passengers.

The circular stated that immigration officials will retain the passports of 'high-risk' passengers identified for quarantine officials at the airports. Moreover, other passengers are required to undergo the compulsory home quarantine procedures.





These measures are being taken as part of the mandatory 14-day quarantine of incoming passengers from nations at high-risk of novel (Covid-19).

According to the Standard Operating Procedure for Passenger Movement Post Disembarkation document shared by the Health Ministry, passports of passengers suspected to be virus positive will not be handed over to passengers under any circumstances.

"The possibility of stamping the passengers, as done in Maharashtra, with home quarantine stamps would be explored," said the notification.



Standard Operating Procedure for Passenger Movement post Disembarkation

Ministry of Civil Aviation would instruct the Airport Authorities to stagger the arrival of flights from COVID19 affected areas so that the flow of passengers is maintained for the screening of passengers.

From the dedicated aerobridges, the passengers will arrive escorted by Airline Staff to the APHO

Health Counters for Initial Thermal Screening, where symptomatic passengers would be isolated and moved to designated hospital as per the existing SOPs.

After screening, the remaining asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to move to the designated

Immigration Counters with passports and a copy of the SRF (Self-Reporting Form) as per the existing SOP.

Note: Airlines staff in the aircraft and at ground will ensure that the arriving passengers have filled their SRFs properly.





Though the passengers will be directed to the designated Immigration Counters, in case any passenger presents himself at any other counter, the Immigration staff would direct him to the designated counters.

After clearance of immigration, the passport of the passengers shall be retained by the Immigration officials.

Passengers in batches of 30, will be handed over to the escort team (24x7 - 5 member Team,

Headed by CISF and comprising representative from DIAL, Airlines and Delhi Police). The passports of these passengers would be handed over by the Immigration staff to the Team Lead (CISF officer).

THE PASSPORTS SHALL NOT BE HANDED OVER TO THE PASSENGERS, AT ANY COST.

The Team, along with the passengers shall move to the luggage belts to collect the luggage. If there is any delay/missing luggage in the case of any/few passengers, the respective passenger shall stay

behind along with a team member and the rest of the team and passengers shall proceed further through the customs.

If there is any delay in the Customs Clearance, the respective passenger shall stay behind along

with a team member, while the rest of the team and passengers shall proceed further.

The team along with the passengers shall move to the designated triage area manned by Delhi

State Govt. Officials with logistics like Laptops, etc. The Control Room In-charge would perform the functions of supervision and coordination.

There would be a control room at the triage area and 5 screening counters manned by medical officers and para-medical staff deputed by Delhi Government.

The escort team would report to the control room in-charge who will assign a counter to the batch.

At the assigned counter, the passports of the entire batch will be handed over by the Team Lead to the Medical Officer in-charge of the counter. Here the passengers would be screened and those without any risk factors would be sent for home quarantine after providing them with their passports, the Home Quarantine Advisory and collecting a declaration from them, to remain strictly under Home Quarantine, or else face penal action, as per the rules. The possibility of stamping the passengers, as done in Maharashtra, with Home Quarantine Stamps would be explored. These passengers would be linked to the IDSP, surveillance system. Delhi Government would depute Delhi State IDSP team for this purpose.

The High Risk Passengers identified for quarantine at the facilities would be first asked to fill up a declaration opting for paid hotel facility/Govt. Quarantine Facility (based on availability) and subsequently would be quarantined as per availability list of quarantine Facilities given by the State Government.

The escort team would escort these passengers to the transport provided by the State Govt.

The Passengers shall be quarantined as per the laid down guidelines.

SOPs for Quarantine





The SOP in the PDF form is available on the ministry’s website - mohfw.gov.in.