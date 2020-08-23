JUST IN
Covid-19 impact: Ganesh idols immersed without processions in Goa

Many Goans on Sunday bid adieu to Lord Ganesh, as many households follow the tradition of immersing the idols one-and-a-half day after Ganesh Chaturthi

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

A girl looks at an idol of the Hindu God Ganesha at a workshop for the upcoming Ganesha Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai on Thursday.
Many Goans on Sunday bid adieu to

Lord Ganesh, as many households follow the tradition of immersing the idols one-and-a-half day after Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the beginning of the annual 10-day festival.

In view of the COVID-19 epidemic, immersion was carried out in a staggered manner with devotees wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

No procession was taken out in view of restrictions and government guidelines banning public gatherings.

In many places, including in Mapusa town, people constructed artificial ponds to immerse idols.

First Published: Sun, August 23 2020. 21:22 IST

