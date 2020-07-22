JUST IN
Covid-19 impact: SC rule out possibility of physical hearings for now

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that a seven-judge committee of the apex court would consider after four weeks the aspect of re-starting physical hearing in the top court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
The apex court has been conducting hearings through video-conferencing, days before the nationwide lockdown had started

The Supreme Court Wednesday ruled out the possibility of conducting physical hearings at present in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that a seven-judge committee of the apex court would consider after four weeks the aspect of re-starting physical hearing in the top court.

The CJI's observation came when a lawyer sought resumption of physical court hearing to deal with a batch of petitions relating to grant of quota in promotions to SC/ST employees in various states.

The apex court has been conducting hearings through video-conferencing, days before the nationwide lockdown had started on March 25 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.
First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 16:05 IST

