Covid-19 impact: UP Police probing 346 cases of fake news on social media

The cyber cell of Uttar Pradesh Police is probing 346 cases of on various platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, etc.

“All these cases of circulating on the are being probed by the cyber cell,” UP additional chief secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi told the media here this evening.

The state government had already warned that strict action would be taken in such instances and even first information reports (FIR) would be lodged if needed. In fact, a few FIRs have already been lodged and at least one senior government employee has been suspended in relation to the posting of a item on





ALSO READ: Lockdown: Working capital woes hit sugar mills as consumption dips

Several social media accounts have also been blocked to curb the spread of fake and inflammatory contents/messages.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Adityanath has ordered that police teams accompany the health department workers, when they visit the hotspots in the state.

In Moradabad district, a team of doctors and police was yesterday attacked by a violent mob when the latter visited a Covid-19 hotspot in Nawabpur area to take away, for quarantine, the brother of a person, who had died of While, the doctor sustained grievous wounds, the cops and other medical staff sustained injuries and the government vehicles were vandalised.

Later, the police arrested 17 persons, including women for the attack and hurling stones on the team from the rooftops. They have now been booked and sent to jail under stringent Security Act (NSA) apart from several others Acts, including the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.

ALSO READ: SC rejects plea seeking lockdown guidance on crowd control, police action

“The government will also take proceed for the attachment of the property of the accused in this case,” Awasthi informed.

At the same time, Adityanath has ordered officials to ensure that the lockdown norms are followed strictly, especially the hotspots identified in the state.

“We have decided for the ‘micro management’ of the hotspots, wherein only medical and sanitation staff apart from door to door delivery personnel would be allowed to visit these areas and all the houses would be duly surveyed,” he added.

Besides, the government has urged suspected cases of coronavirus to come forward for testing to contain any prospective spread of the disease, and warned penal action would be taken if any deliberate attempt is made to hide such instances.

The state is opening up emergency services in the public and private hospitals, while boosting telemedicine to serve the people.

Meanwhile, 773 coronavirus positive cases have been identified across 48 districts in UP, of which 69 have been discharged.

Meanwhile, the police have lodged 19,4883 FIRs against 60,258 persons under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for defying the lockdown orders pertaining to the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.