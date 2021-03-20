Covid-19: Jharkhand govt to a month's extra pay to frontline health workers

-
ALSO READ
Frontline workers to get covid vaccine starting early Feb: Health Ministry
Last day of year is to remember India's frontline Covid warriors: PM Modi
Covid-19: States told to vaccinate all health workers by February 20
6.8 mn healthcare, frontline workers vaccinated against Covid: Govt
Over 7.33 mn healthcare, frontline workers vaccinated against Covid: Govt
-
The Jharkhand Health Department has decided to give a month's extra pay to frontline health workers who have been working round the clock since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Friday.
"The state government has decided to provide one-month extra pay to all frontline medical workers for their services. Currently, the identification process of beneficiaries is underway," the minister said while responding to a question by BJP MLA Amar Bauri in the state Assembly.
Earlier on Friday, Gupta expressed his concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.
"Coronavirus cases are rising in states like Maharashtra and some others but we are very vigilant. We are following guidelines strictly. Holi and Ram Navami are ahead, we have to take maximum precautions during these festivals," said the Health Minister.
"Recovery rate in Jharkhand is almost 99 per cent which is the result of our maximum efforts. Though the situation in Jharkhand is under control and we have nothing to worry but we have to remain alert and follow all guidelines," he further added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU