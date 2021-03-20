Italian PM Draghi to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Italian Prime Minister said he would be inoculated with the vaccine against COVID-19.

"I have not registered for the vaccination yet, my age group is not allowing me to get vaccinated now. I will get inoculated with the vaccine. My son has already been vaccinated with it in the United Kingdom," Draghi said at a press conference on Friday.

At the beginning of this week, many European countries suspended the use of the vaccine over reported adverse effects, namely the development of blood clots.

However, on Thursday, the European Medicines Agency said that it had found no link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the risks of blood clot events. After that, the European countries decided to resume the use of the drug and to restore public confidence in it, the prime ministers of France and the United Kingdom got inoculated with it on Friday.

