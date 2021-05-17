Covid-19: Kerala records 99,651 recoveries, 21,402 new cases, 87 deaths

-
-
Continuing to register a decline
in new daily infections, Kerala on Monday reported 21,402 fresh COVID-19 case, taking the caseload to 21,39,314, while a record 99,651 people were cured in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to 18,00,179.
The dip in new COVID cases was detected through 86,505 tests carried out in the last 24 hours, taking the test positivity rate to 24.74 per cent.
With 87 more people succumbing to the disease, the toll reached 6,515.
Currently 3,62,315 people are undergoing treatment for the virus in the state.
Of the positive cases, 100 people had come from outside the state and 19,612 were infected through contact.
While Malappuram reported 2,941 cases today, the highest, Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 2,634, Ernakulam 2,315, Thrissur 2,045 and Kollam 1,946.
At least 10,19,085 people are under quarantine in various districts.
